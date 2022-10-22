Are Longer Sentences for Black Drug Use +Dealers vs Whites- ... Racism?

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Many people will tell you that disparate outcomes for the same drug offense, or greater numbers of incarcerated blacks versus white in the drug game is automatically proof of racism, but there is another side an argument to the story ...#drugs #racism #drugwars
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