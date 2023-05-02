UKR Counter-Battery Radar in the village of Krasnogorovka - Target was Destroyed by the calculation of the Kornet anti-tank Missile System

The 110th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps (formerly the 100th Brigade of the NM of the DPR) managed to identify a counter-battery radar used by the enemy in the village of Krasnogorovka. The target was destroyed by the calculation of the Kornet anti-tank missile system.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.