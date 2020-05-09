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THE LETTER TO THE CHURCH IN EPHESUS - THE LOVELESS CHURCH
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5 views • May 09, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 2:1-7. This church of Ephesus did what was right. They were careful to teach the truth. They would not believe what was wrong or false. All this was good but it was not enough. They had lost the most important thing. These Christians did not love as they used to. They did not love God as much as when they first became Christians. Their love for each other was not as strong as it had been. But a hot object becomes cool. And their love for God and for other people had become less.
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