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We the People News & Opinion Podcast 3-19-22
We the People Convention
We the People Convention
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This Week’s Topics:
Prayers for Ukraine & Political Prisoners 3:00
People’s Convoy Enters DC Monday 10:00
Results of our Membership Poll 22:00
Where are the Peace Makers in Ukraine? 29:30
Money for Ukraine - Not our Border! 38:00
Germany Fighting Climate Commies 43:00
Dems Push to Crush US Energy 45:00
Lying Biden Denies Fault for Inflation 49:30
Review of Whose Children are They? 57:30
AZ Curriculum Transparency Law 59:00
FBI Negligent in Parkland Shooting 63:00
China Targeting US Citizens - 5 Arrested 65:00
Biden New Covid Chief Wants Passports 67:00
Huge Voter Fraud in Colorado 70:00
Hunter Laptop was Election Interference 74:00
More Bad Polls for Dems 77:00
NCAA Swimming Embarrassment 80:30
Trans-Indoctrination KILLS KIDS! 81:30
Keywords
tea partywtpctomz
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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