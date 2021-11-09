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The Watchers
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57 views • November 09, 2021
The Watchers [2018] revisits the extra-Biblical books of Enoch, Jubilees and Jasher to provide extra clarity into the events of the sixth chapter of Genesis when "the fallen" intermarried with Adamite women. This grimy sermon aired on Worldwide Christian Radio continuing the long-running Intel Update audio series began by Dr. Wickstrom and provides details on the upcoming Pentecost feast of June 2nd and 3rd.
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