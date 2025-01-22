BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A TOWN REMOVED ☠ FLUORIDE FROM ITS WATER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
256 views • 3 months ago

On Thursday, the Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Servies. His nomination has raised alarms with health officials because of Kennedy's skepticism of vaccines and his vow that he will advise water systems to stop adding fluoride. Some cities have already made the move. Our CBS News Confirmed team visited one community.


"CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson deliver two hours of original reporting and breaking news, as well as profiles of leading figures in culture and the arts. Watch "CBS Saturday Morning" at 7 a.m. ET on CBS and 8 a.m. ET on the CBS News app.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CYOABfwQJs


CHEMICALLY PRODUCED FLUORIDE IS A CARCINOGEN AND A NEUROTOXIN ☣


Fluoridation: A Horror Story


https://www.ahealedplanet.net/fluoride.htm

fluoride neurotoxin cbs news carcinogen
