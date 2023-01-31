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Fully vaccinated MSNBC host claims she got a serious case of pericarditis and then developed myocarditis from a “common cold” — not the multiple vaccinations and boosters causing myocarditis in everyone else
FULL INTERVIEW:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/yasmin-vossoughian-opens-up-about-health-scare/vi-AA16QAC1