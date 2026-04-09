Ex catholic exposes the difference between Christianity and catholicism.

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Share this with catholics. Ex catholic Mike Gendron shows what the Bible teaches and what the catholic church teaches. Very different. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross, for your sins, who rose on the third day, and by his blood, all who repent and believe and be baptised have full remission of sins and eternal life.