PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - NANOTECHNOLOGY IN PFIZER VIALS AND LIVE BLOOD ANALYSIS 4TH OCTOBER 2022

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA, MD, PhD AND GUEST DR. DAVID NIXON 4TH OCT 2022

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



Nanotechnology in Pfizer Vials and Live Blood Analysis





Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show –

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Dr. David Nixon





Dr Nixon graduated from Otago University in 1992.

He has spent 25 years in General Practice, both in New Zealand and in Australia.

He has written and published several papers and reports on the Management of Long-Term Conditions in Primary Care with a focus on diabetes, heart disease and cardiovascular risk management.





He has worked in Brisbane last 12 years and is currently working under supervision and restrictions from AHPRA due to the serious public health risk posed by writing Covid-19 vaccination exemptions.





He has been using darkfield microscopy Live Blood Analysis to evaluate the effects of the C19 injectables and is involved with international team of doctors and researchers working in this area.





Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is an advocate for medical freedom. She also does Live Blood Analysis evaluating the effects of C19 injectables of shedding and is involved with international team of doctors and researchers working in this area.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/



