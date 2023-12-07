Create New Account
Justin Trudeau Says Canadians Are Responsible For The Gaza Strip Battle
KevinJJohnston
Jihadi Justin Trudeau is telling Canadians that is our fault this battle is taking place in Israel and Palestine and has told all of us that it's our responsibility to deal with this region of the world that's been at war with itself for 3,000 years.

A smart leader would simply State publicly that the war has nothing to do with Canada and that you wish both parties peace, Harmony and a quick recovery and then shut up and move on to fixing your own country.

Justin Trudeau has gone out of his way to destroy Canada and then to further aggravate Canadians by telling them it is their fault and not his and regrettably he still has the support of half the population. Canadians really are idiots aren't they?


