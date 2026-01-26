BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The "GODLEN CONVERSATION" and REALITY are 2 different things apparently
22 views • 2 days ago

AGREE. GET IT OUT OF THE BANK. BUT GOLD N SILVER AINT GONNA DO ANYTHING CEPT GET YA KILLED IN AN ACTUAL GRID DOWN, BEDLAM.


Dont just play the reality you want. Dont just play the reality they feed you when selling you this idea... 


PLAY THE TEALITY ALL THE WAY OUT. THAT MEANS WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AS WELL? YEAH...all of a sudden no one is trading you for gold and silver. No one wants it in grid down nor bedlam. So ya better have something else if you ACTUALLY plan on trading anything. Becuz the store aint open and the only people who wanna carry your F-n gold for you are Vampire Preppers. Theule take it... Literally. Lol.


And other people will come for it as well if you use a online exchange. PERIOD. THEY DONT HAVE A LIST. THEY HAVE A MAP... AND YOU   ARE   ON   IT if you go that route. 


Just a few things the zealous folks that get paid for you making this decision dont tell you that you may want to consider. But yes, get your money out but TURN IT INTO SOMETHING USEFUL. Gold and silver are NOT the only options you have. There are VAST ways to spend that fiat while theyre still accepting it. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS MOMENT. 

GET YOUR MONEY OUT BUT CONVERT IT TO GOODS AND TRADABLE ITEMS. ITS A NO- BRAINER GUYS.


Hit meeeee! [email protected]

goldsilvermetalsprepare survive usa crash economy fiat supplies storage news health politics
