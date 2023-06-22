👀 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Warns of Ethnic Bioweapons Development & the Rise of AI
"We know that the Chinese are developing ethnic bioweapons – bioweapons that are designed to attack people of certain racial types. And we are doing the same thing. We've been collecting Chinese DNA, we've been collecting Russian DNA specifically for that. This arms race is a catastrophic...The impact as you point out Greta are horrific. We need to stop it."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1671343301713117185
https://rumble.com/v2vfxba--robert-f.-kennedy-jr-warns-of-ethnic-bioweapons-development-and-the-rise-o.html
