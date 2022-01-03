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Boulder Co Incinerated Jan. 2022 Flamethrowers Not DEW - Move To Hunger Games Cities Peoples Agenda 21 Rewild
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2785 views • January 03, 2022
Burning down the old-world-order. The agenda continues - disappearing it by flames, region by region, town by town, worldwide. Incinerated to dust. This happening by natural means not possible. This requires geoengineering. Wild fires cannot incinerate like this, as has been seen regularly worldwide now for the past few years. These types of images have now become so commonplace that the average 'sheeple-citizen' never even questions the unnaturalness of what they are looking at. Not even a single thought that 'something just isn't right here' ever enters their mind. About this subject to consider: after an area is evacuated - which means it then also gets locked down - anything goes. Or might be more accurate to say.. everything goes:
Boulder Incinerated [note: in winter] Burn Down Your Towns - Hunger Games source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/01/boulder-co-incinerated-january-1-2022.html
*see especially: HungerGames - Trump Inauguration2017 -
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/04/coronavirus-illusion-bringing-in-hunger.html
Boulder Incinerated [note: in winter] Burn Down Your Towns - Hunger Games source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/01/boulder-co-incinerated-january-1-2022.html
*see especially: HungerGames - Trump Inauguration2017 -
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/04/coronavirus-illusion-bringing-in-hunger.html
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