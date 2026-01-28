Energy, Infrastructure, and the End of Western Stability, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Energy is destiny. As supply chains strain and infrastructure ages, Western stability is quietly eroding. When power grids, fuel access, and manufacturing falter, dominance fades fast. This discussion exposes how energy decisions today are shaping tomorrow’s instability—and why the cracks are no longer theoretical.
#EnergyCrisis #Infrastructure #WesternDecline #SupplyChains #GlobalEconomy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport