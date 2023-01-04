Situation Update, Jan 4, 2023 - The 10 biggest THREATS to your FOOD SECURITY in 2023

0:00 Intro
4:00 Congress
5:50 Tesla
8:53 Other News
11:58 Financial News
13:55 Fall of Civilization
20:20 Satanism
24:00 Ocean Pollution
27:48 Processed Food
38:11 The 10 biggest THREATS
58:53 David DuByne
- Update on NFL player who collapsed and required CPR for 9 minutes
- Chaos in Congress as McCarthy fails to get elected Speaker
- Gold prices surge to 6-month high
- Ancient humans skinned bears over 320,000 years ago
- WEF declares that pedophiles will save humanity
- Microplastics TRIPLE on sea floor and won't decompose
- Lobbyist: Coca-Cola paid NAACP to declare soda opponents "racist"
- Plans accelerate to inject cattle with mRNA "vaccines"
- Get ready to eat your ground beef SPIKE PROTEIN burger
- 10+ threats to your food security in 2023
- Geoengineering will accelerate floods, droughts and storms
- Food facility SABOTAGE continues to take a toll
- Food producers shutting down due to labor shortages
- Expect food riots in 2023, and food RATIONING in many countries
- Transportation infrastructure disruptions will worsen scarcity
- Featured interview with David DuByne on food scarcity predictions for 2023
