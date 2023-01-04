Situation Update, Jan 4, 2023 - The 10 biggest THREATS to your FOOD SECURITY in 2023

0:00 Intro

4:00 Congress

5:50 Tesla

8:53 Other News

11:58 Financial News

13:55 Fall of Civilization

20:20 Satanism

24:00 Ocean Pollution

27:48 Processed Food

38:11 The 10 biggest THREATS

58:53 David DuByne





- Update on NFL player who collapsed and required CPR for 9 minutes

- Chaos in Congress as McCarthy fails to get elected Speaker

- Gold prices surge to 6-month high

- Ancient humans skinned bears over 320,000 years ago

- WEF declares that pedophiles will save humanity

- Microplastics TRIPLE on sea floor and won't decompose

- Lobbyist: Coca-Cola paid NAACP to declare soda opponents "racist"

- Plans accelerate to inject cattle with mRNA "vaccines"

- Get ready to eat your ground beef SPIKE PROTEIN burger

- 10+ threats to your food security in 2023

- Geoengineering will accelerate floods, droughts and storms

- Food facility SABOTAGE continues to take a toll

- Food producers shutting down due to labor shortages

- Expect food riots in 2023, and food RATIONING in many countries

- Transportation infrastructure disruptions will worsen scarcity

- Featured interview with David DuByne on food scarcity predictions for 2023





