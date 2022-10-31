【 G -Times NEWS】Ottawa Police Admit Freedom Convoy Protests Were Non-Violent

https://gnews.org/articles/500048
Summary：According to Post Millennial on October 25th, in a recent inquiry into the Emergencies Act by the Public Order Emergency Commission, Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell admitted that the protests of the Freedom Convoy were not violent as defined in Canada’s Criminal Code
