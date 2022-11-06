Bioforge (1995, PC)

Bioforge is an action-adventure developed and published by Origin Systems.

In the far future, a fanatical group of religious extremists known as the Mondites have begun a campaign of galactic conquest. They believe man has to evolve via the use of cybernatical implants. You take the role of an unknwon man who is taken prisoner by this group. You are brought to a facility led by an evil scientist called Dr. Mastaba. Dr. Mastaba performs experiments to turn humans and other lifeforms into cybernetic creatures, and he also turns you into a hideous cyberborg. When the facility experiences a nuclear meltdown, you get the chance to escape your cell. Now you need to find a way to escape and find out what has happened at this place.

Bioforge is a survival horror game. Similar to Alone in the Dark and later Resident Evil, it uses 3D characters over static 2D backgrounds. Depending on your position in the room, it shown from a different angle.