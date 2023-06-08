NASA is still seeking to develop technology to safeguard humans for spaceflight into radiation-laden space within and beyond the Van Allen Radiation belts, and the protection provided by our magnetosphere. Until that technology is available, our exploits into space will continue to be well below the begining of radiation belts so intense, Van Allen called them a SEA of DEADLY RADIATION. What we know from the effects of radiation on Earth teaches us that Apollo was nothing more than mere FANTASY!

Mirrored - Lunarcy: NASA's Radiation Problem 8

