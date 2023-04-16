Fellow fighter Mary thank her family members for their continuous donations to the ROLF/ROLS, because these funds are the financial backing for our righteous cause of taking the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2ef120fab3
4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Fellow fighter Mary expressed her gratitude to her family members for their continuous donations to the ROLF/ROLS, because these funds are the financial backing for our righteous cause of taking the CCP.
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】战友玛丽雅对她自己的家人持续向法治基金和法治社会捐款表示感谢，因为这些捐款是我们灭共正义事业的资金后盾！
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦
