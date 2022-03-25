Mother Rachel testimony from IDF soldiers [Jewish miracles in War 2008]

Posted 9July2011 77alon

This miracle was in Military operation ''Cast Lead'' (OFERET YETSUKA), which began on 27 December 2008, when soldiers tried three times to enter some building and saw the mystery woman mother Rachel, her right to protect us always.

Before this testimony, which the soldiers saw themselves, the Israeli media had chuckled at this amazing issue, like they usually chuckle about anything above nature, not because they do not believe, But because they are afraid there will be more Religious believers, this is against their desires to be free and do whatever they want, even if it's against what they truly believe in their hearts