Al-Qassam Brigades, through Egyptian Mediation, Release Two Elderly Lady Detainees, for compelling Humanitarian and Medical Reasons
Published Tuesday

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:

Al-Qassam Brigades, through Egyptian mediation, release the two detainees, Nurit Yitzhak and Yocheved Lifshitz, for compelling humanitarian and medical reasons.

UPDATE: Israel has confirmed the release of two hostages held by Hamas

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

