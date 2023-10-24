Al-Qassam Brigades, through Egyptian Mediation, Release Two Elderly Lady Detainees, for compelling Humanitarian and Medical Reasons

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:
Al-Qassam Brigades, through Egyptian mediation, release the two detainees, Nurit Yitzhak and Yocheved Lifshitz, for compelling humanitarian and medical reasons.
UPDATE: Israel has confirmed the release of two hostages held by Hamas
