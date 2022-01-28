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EL FRAUDE DEL COVID QUEDA AL DESCUBIERTO EN ISRAEL
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50 views • January 28, 2022
Ehud Qimron, jefe del Departamento de Microbiología e Inmunología de la Universidad de Tel Aviv y uno de los principales inmunólogos israelíes, ha escrito una carta abierta en la que critica duramente la gestión del gobierno israelí de la pandemia de coronavirus.
Corrección: El Dr. Ehud Qimron es Jefe del departamento de Microbiología e Inmunología de la Universidad de Tel Aviv, no del hospital de Tel Aviv.
Corrección: El Dr. Ehud Qimron es Jefe del departamento de Microbiología e Inmunología de la Universidad de Tel Aviv, no del hospital de Tel Aviv.
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