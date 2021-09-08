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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 29
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0 view • September 08, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we take a long hard look at the reasons why the Jews were asking Jesus for a sign from heaven. We will also discover how Jesus was the ultimate sign from heaven as the true bread from heaven, having come down to give food for eternal life.
In this episode, we take a long hard look at the reasons why the Jews were asking Jesus for a sign from heaven. We will also discover how Jesus was the ultimate sign from heaven as the true bread from heaven, having come down to give food for eternal life.
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