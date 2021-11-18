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Doctor Warns about mRNA Shots
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32 views • November 18, 2021
Want to learn about the new, experimental COVID-19 vaccine that the government and many large businesses want to inject you with at \"Warp Speed?\" Well, you should. So, why not listen to what Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified emergency physician, and a licensed attorney has to say about all this? I think that when you've done that, you will not be so eager to take the COVID shot. Dr. Gold most certainly does not fit the stereotype of a gullible mouth-breather with a tinfoil hat who's spreading baseless conspiracy theories. Yet, that's exactly how she has been portrayed in the mainstream propaganda media, which receives a huge portion of it's advertising revenue from the same Big Pharma companies who are pushing this genetic mutagen disguised as a vaccine.
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