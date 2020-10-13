General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, GOVERNMENT OF, BY, and FOR THE PEOPLE!

Many of you are tense, and are getting more tense as we enter into the election process. The polls have made this worse. Then you may have noticed the increasing desperation of the establishment as we enter the election in their rabid attacks on Trump as Trump is pushing hard the October surprise of declassification.



We, reading this, are tense because the outcome of having a Kamala Harris administration will be the final crowning of an unelected bureaucracy that will carry out the depopulation agenda regardless of any future elections, or resistance. In this, Kamala Harris will only be the lying nasty smudge on the window that will dress what will be a fascist bankers dictatorship.

The deciding issue of this election beyond vote fraud, will be the disposition of the 100 million eligible voters who don't vote, most of whom have never voted. Most of these 100 million have not seen any reason for voting. The polls cannot measure this. This is the potential earthquake for electing Donald Trump to a second term that could occur. In this, the issue is the moment to moment pessimism versus the optimism that will move an individual to do something they never thought they would ever do, vote.

We are now back to the Gettysburg address of President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Whether government "of the people, by the people, for the people" will continue to exist on this planet. That is the "peoples war" against an unelected bureaucracy that has been in the making for 120 years since the assassination of President William McKinley. This could be the beginning of a process of profound cleansing as government is returned to the people.