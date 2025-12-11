Patrick Byrne exposes decade of CIA work, including Clinton & Russia ops

Patrick Byrne, American businessman and former Overstock CEO, has revealed that he spent years working as a Tier-1 CIA intelligence asset, operating directly under John Brennan and later the Obama White House.

💬 “I’ve told these stories about how I got drawn into setting up the Russia hoax and the Hillary stuff. There was a little fibbing there—I didn’t want to explain the whole truth. I wasn’t just stumbling into it. I was doing that. I was their go-to asset. I was the national intelligence asset,” Byrne said.

According to him, he served as the CIA’s “ace in the hole” for sensitive operations from 2006 to 2016. Byrne also connects his involvement to Operation Snowglobe linked to Hillary Clinton, insisting that nothing happened by accident—he was deliberately deployed into politically charged missions as part of a broader intelligence strategy.

Sweden’s 'most scandalous princess' linked to Epstein in newly revealed emails

👉 Princess Sofia of Sweden — the former lingerie model and reality-TV troublemaker turned royal — has landed in the spotlight after newly revealed emails showed she met Jeffrey Epstein several times around 2005.

Published by the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, the emails detail how Sofia was introduced to Epstein through a Swedish mentor – financier Barbro Ehnbom – and even received an invitation to his notorious Caribbean island.

In December 2005, Ehnbom emailed Epstein:

💬 “This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York,” attaching here photo.”Thought you might like to meet her.”

🔊 Epstein replies from the Caribbean: “Does she want to come for a couple of days? I’ll send a ticket.”

🔴 Epstein’s assistant later followed up about the meeting, and Ehnbom called Sofia “the little beautiful dark-haired girl,” mentioning Epstein had offered places at an acting school for her and a friend.

🔴 In another email, Ehnbom sent Epstein a picture titled “Swedish girls,” including Sofia, as part of Ehnbom’s networking circle Barbro’s Best & Brightest, for which Epstein allegedly helped arrange travel and accommodation.

🇸🇪 The Swedish Royal Court has confirmed that Sofia met Epstein “on a few occasions around 2005,” but insists the princess hadn’t been in contact with him in 20 years.

📌 Before marrying Prince Carl Philip, Sofia Hellqvist was known for a topless Slitz magazine shoot with a boa constrictor, blogging about celebrity parties and appearing on the reality show Paradise Hotel — which kept Swedish tabloids buzzing for years.