Iran Holds the World's Energy Economy in its Grip
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
3282 views • Yesterday

- US and Israel's Struggles in the War with Iran (0:01)

- Iran's Leverage and US Naval Vulnerabilities (22:08)

- Casualties and Political Implications (22:46)

- Economic and Political Consequences (23:30)

- Iran's Strategic Position and Future Prospects (23:48)

- Iran's Demands and Global Economic Impact (24:08)

- Trump's Desperate Measures and Iran's Response (26:02)

- Iran's Control and US Weakness (26:55)

- Iran's Strategic Moves and US Reactions (27:15)

- Iran's Leverage and US Political Dynamics (27:36)


Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
