Prophecy Fulfills! Pope Francis Dies at 88. 1st Jesuit Pope Ever Met With Vice President JD Vance
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
576 views • 1 week ago

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from the Americas, dies at 88. Pope Francis, the Argentine Jesuit who became the first Roman Catholic pontiff from the Americas, has died, the Vatican said Monday. He was 88. In a video address, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news. “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” he said, according to a translation. One day before Pope Francis’ death, Vice President Vance received an audience on Easter Sunday


•“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said Monday in a video address.


•Pope Francis was an Argentine Jesuit who became the first Roman Catholic pontiff from the Americas and the first from the Southern Hemisphere.


•Francis’ successor will be chosen during a conclave, a gathering of the College of Cardinals who are tasked with electing the next pope.


At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” the cardinal said.


“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.”



