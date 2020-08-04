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Episode 109 - The Truth About July 2020
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6 views • August 04, 2020
Another eventful month with Supreme Court opinions, lots of wokeness and virtue signaling on display, some news on the George Floyd front, the controversy over reopening schools and, of course, Covid, Covid, Covid!
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