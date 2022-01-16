Echoes of Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine standoff

The real prospect of Ukraine succumbing to its pro-Western element and joining NATO invites fears over the next step: US nuclear missiles deployed to Ukraine and aimed at neighboring Russia. Those wishing to understand the Russia position here need only to recall the "Cuban Missile Crisis" of 1962, when restraint won the day after a nerve-reckoning standoff. RT producer Enrique Rivera explains the disturbing parallels. Then Prof. Peter Kuznick and former Naval intelligence officer John Jordan join to share their insights. (00:58)



Four new cases of "Havana syndrome," the mysterious illness that strikes US State Dept. personnel and their families when stationed overseas, are being reported in Geneva and Paris. RT America's Alex Mihailovich has the details. (10:01)



A look at CNN shows that it continues its plunge into obscurity at lightning speed. They now average just 550,000 viewers, whereas they boasted an average of 2.7 million just one year ago. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media shares his insights. (13:36)



Plus, RT America's Steve Christakos and Nebojsa Malic take a look at Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's possible deportation from Australia for running afoul of the draconian public health rules in place to fight COVID-19. (19:34)



00:00 Full Show

00:58 Missile Crisis

10:01 Havana Syndrome

13:36 CNN's Ratings

19:34 Sports News