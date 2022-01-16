Echoes of Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine standoff

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Four new cases of "Havana syndrome," the mysterious illness that strikes US State Dept. personnel and their families when stationed overseas, are being reported in Geneva and Paris. RT America's Alex Mihailovich has the details. (10:01)
A look at CNN shows that it continues its plunge into obscurity at lightning speed. They now average just 550,000 viewers, whereas they boasted an average of 2.7 million just one year ago. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media shares his insights. (13:36)
Plus, RT America's Steve Christakos and Nebojsa Malic take a look at Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's possible deportation from Australia for running afoul of the draconian public health rules in place to fight COVID-19. (19:34)
00:00 Full Show
00:58 Missile Crisis
10:01 Havana Syndrome
13:36 CNN's Ratings
19:34 Sports News