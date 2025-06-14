BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025 06 14 URGENT: Do Not Go To The Protests
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
112 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • 21 hours ago

Problem, Reaction, Solution.

It’s getting harder to pull off “shock and awe” so this is likely to be big and horrific.

I know you are frustrated. Who isn’t? We are in the apocalypse and it’s not a vacation.

I didn’t get this short story into the video. A good friend was planning on going with her daughter to a local protest. I showed her my warning video and told her not to go. She wanted to go anyway as it is promised to be non-violent. She said she would go like journalist to see what happens.

I re-iterated “don’t go”.

Keywords
contentsafeposted
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy