PRB Ministry Bible Conference #2;
Published 16 hours ago

The call for the Church-age Believer is to not be fooled by the satanic lies and counterfeit systems being built all around us. The evil agenda will increase and become more obvious as we get closer to the Rapture. The Christian community had better be prepared for uncomfortable situations and confusion to develop all around them as the TRIBULATION period is being built. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

