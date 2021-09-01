© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Why I'm Suing UC Berkeley and Antifa..."
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • September 01, 2021
Support Freedom X: http://www.freedomxlaw.com
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3965/why-im-suing-uc-berkeley-and-antifa
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3965-why-im-suing-uc-berkeley-and-antifa
A victim of leftist violence and her legal representative join Stefan Molyneux to discuss their extensive lawsuit against UC Berkeley, UCPD, Berkeley PD, and members of BAMN/Antifa related to last years Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Riot.
Previous Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIFYTYNl7ng
Press Release: https://freedomxlaw.com/freedom-x-files-lawsuit-targeting-uc-berkeley-city-berkeley-civil-rights-violations-cancelled-milo-yiannopoulos-appearance-last-year/
Lawsuit: https://gallery.mailchimp.com/0579eca0bf695b09b40266abc/files/e5f11be7-76e3-4b99-bc2b-223439636793/complaint.pdf
Katrina on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/smisanthrope
Katrina on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC66AM1MJ4wIG3smb1y07kHg
William J. Becker, Jr. is the President, CEO and General Counsel of Freedom X. For more information on Freedom X, please check out: http://www.freedomxlaw.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3965/why-im-suing-uc-berkeley-and-antifa
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3965-why-im-suing-uc-berkeley-and-antifa
A victim of leftist violence and her legal representative join Stefan Molyneux to discuss their extensive lawsuit against UC Berkeley, UCPD, Berkeley PD, and members of BAMN/Antifa related to last years Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Riot.
Previous Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIFYTYNl7ng
Press Release: https://freedomxlaw.com/freedom-x-files-lawsuit-targeting-uc-berkeley-city-berkeley-civil-rights-violations-cancelled-milo-yiannopoulos-appearance-last-year/
Lawsuit: https://gallery.mailchimp.com/0579eca0bf695b09b40266abc/files/e5f11be7-76e3-4b99-bc2b-223439636793/complaint.pdf
Katrina on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/smisanthrope
Katrina on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC66AM1MJ4wIG3smb1y07kHg
William J. Becker, Jr. is the President, CEO and General Counsel of Freedom X. For more information on Freedom X, please check out: http://www.freedomxlaw.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.