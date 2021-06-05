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BELLWETHERS IN THE ELECTION PROCESS
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90 views • June 05, 2021
More truth in media at:
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.com
https://WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
This is not a statement to whether or not President Trump won the 2020 election. This is just a clarification to what a "Bellwether State" is and a statement to the fact that President Trump did indeed win those states.
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.com
https://WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
This is not a statement to whether or not President Trump won the 2020 election. This is just a clarification to what a "Bellwether State" is and a statement to the fact that President Trump did indeed win those states.
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