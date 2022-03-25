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Lemurian & Atlantian Souls Reincarnate for 5D Ascension w/Von Galt- Rising from the Ashes Podcast
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23 views • March 25, 2022
Enjoy this book interview on Rising from the Ashes Podcast hosted by Danunaki Dan & Homie Romie. Von Galt explains her research project for her other book series, Pyramids, Megaliths, & Tribal Folklores of Asia. We discuss the folklore of the mega flood that took out Lemuria and Atlantis.
For more episodes of Rising from the Ashes Podcast:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6fmYk1ZLuJSbCwVaPRZCns
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other sites. Please diversify where you get information by adding these platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
For the audio podcast: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
#Atlantis, #Lemuria #AsiaBuddhistFolklores, #FolkloreArchaeology, #5DEarth, #Reincarnation, #BeyondSpirituality, #RisingFromTheAshesPodcast, #Samsara, #PreLifePlanning, #DimensionsParallelRealities, #GodConsciousness, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #LaosAuthors, #Buddhism, #Nirvana, #SpiritualEmptiness, #SourceCode, #MasterTeachers, #BuddhasBodhisattvas, #6thSenses, #Metaphysics, #NewEarth, #AgeOfEnlightenment, #AquarianAge, #Megaflood, #PalouseFallsParkWashingtonState
For more episodes of Rising from the Ashes Podcast:
https://open.spotify.com/show/6fmYk1ZLuJSbCwVaPRZCns
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other sites. Please diversify where you get information by adding these platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
For the audio podcast: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
#Atlantis, #Lemuria #AsiaBuddhistFolklores, #FolkloreArchaeology, #5DEarth, #Reincarnation, #BeyondSpirituality, #RisingFromTheAshesPodcast, #Samsara, #PreLifePlanning, #DimensionsParallelRealities, #GodConsciousness, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #LaosAuthors, #Buddhism, #Nirvana, #SpiritualEmptiness, #SourceCode, #MasterTeachers, #BuddhasBodhisattvas, #6thSenses, #Metaphysics, #NewEarth, #AgeOfEnlightenment, #AquarianAge, #Megaflood, #PalouseFallsParkWashingtonState
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