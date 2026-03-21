Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 21 March 2026 - Shorter

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This video shows the final speech of our rally, all to do with the gradual creeping in of the globalist agenda to enslave humanity. We continue to push back because that is not how God's Word said it will turn out. But we have to partner with God in the pushing back of the evil. Extra freedom fighters joined us, one dressed up focusing on the climate CO2 scam.