© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RWTumbleWeed's Third MechWarrior Online Upload to Brighteon
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • June 12, 2020
If you enjoy this type of entertainment, please donate at https://rwtumbleweed.com
This is the third video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
I know you're thirsty, but we've got a job to do. There'll be plenty of champagne to drink back at the dropship, once we clear the scrap metal off the field. This time around, I'm bringing in the LRMs to make it rain in the desert.
In this third documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Supernova-A to a successful mission outcome, at Tourmaline Desert, in Domination Mode.
This is the third video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
I know you're thirsty, but we've got a job to do. There'll be plenty of champagne to drink back at the dropship, once we clear the scrap metal off the field. This time around, I'm bringing in the LRMs to make it rain in the desert.
In this third documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Supernova-A to a successful mission outcome, at Tourmaline Desert, in Domination Mode.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.