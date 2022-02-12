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Closely Guard Your Knowledge - Proverbs 12:23 (NIV)
23 The prudent keep their knowledge to themselves,
but a fool’s heart blurts out folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary
6 “Do not give dogs what is sacred;
do not throw your pearls to pigs.
If you do, they may trample them under their feet,
and turn and tear you to pieces.
Matthew 7:6 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8k22vd
#prudent #knowledge #themselves #fool #heart #folly