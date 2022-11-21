Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Changing Climate and Weather/Climate Modification Techniques, Are You Being Fooled?
80 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 8 days ago |

Changing Climate and Weather/Climate Modification Techniques, Are You Being Fooled?


https://rumble.com/v1w4uw6-changing-climate-and-weatherclimate-modification-techniques-are-you-being-f.html


The 500 million year chart shows 'Earth' has been much warmer in the past than now.


Professional Features please check out abd support :-

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/16/climate-geoengineering-weather-modification/


Doctors For Covid Ethics:-

https://rumble.com/v1oxb2l-changing-climate-and-weatherclimate-modification-techniques.html


"Changing Climate and Weather/Climate Modification Techniques: Beneficial Application and Potential for Abuse" Presented by Professor Mark Skidmore.


Dr. Skidmore is Professor of Economics at Michigan State University. Please visit his website for more information

https://mark-skidmore.com/
References are available at:
https://doctors4covidethics.org/changing-climate-and-weather-climate-modification-techniques-beneficial-application-and-potential-for-abuse/


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Climate Change Debunked, Global Warming Debunked, Climate Change Psyops


Keywords
global warming debunkedclimate change debunkedclimate change psyops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket