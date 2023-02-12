Mike Pompeo Why ENDING the Deep State could ‘TAKE YEARS’

Glenn Beck
Feb 10, 2023
Mike Pompeo, who served as director of the CIA during President Trump’s time in the White House, has witnessed America’s Deep State firsthand. So, Pompeo knows exactly which steps must be taken to END it once and for all. In this clip, Pompeo joins Glenn to describe the best way to ‘unplug’ and ‘break down’ the Deep State — which exists not only in the State Department, he says, but in parts of the Justice Department, the Department of Education, and more, as well. He says fixing the system IS possible, but it could ‘take years.’ Plus, Pompeo gives his thoughts on Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, rumors about The Nord Stream Pipeline, and China’s spy balloon…
