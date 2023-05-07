Economic depression: more banks are collapsing!

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to FoxNews, OAN and Stew Peters.
Financial analysts are calling for a soon coming economic depression in the United States and around the world, which will lead to riots, starvation and death.
Now is the time like never before to turn to the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua for the salvation of your souls by fleeing worldliness, having faith in Him as the Son of God and as God manifested in the flesh and by keeping His holy ten commandments of love as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17.
Put your faith in Him and obey His every word in the King James Bible.
Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.