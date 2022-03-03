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Newly Liberated Reservists of the Donbass Resistance of the Donetsk PR are moving to the "Southern Front", where the important port city of Mariupol is to be Liberated & which is already Surrounded.
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282 views • March 03, 2022
FYI: Thousands of Ukrainian "Azov" Nazis of the Kiev regime and numerous foreign mercenaries are holed up in Mariupol. They have been shooting and killing Ukrainian citizens that have tried to leave the area.
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