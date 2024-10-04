PLANNED NORTH CAROLINA LITHIUM MINE FACES ENVIRONMENTAL [AND NOW MORAL] PUSHBACK ⛰ AFP

When Kristal Lee and her husband bought a new house in Gaston County over two years ago, they envisioned a "forever home" for their young family. But a planned lithium mine is bringing Lee sleepless nights. The 41-year-old's neighborhood is earmarked for a $1.2 billion project by Piedmont Lithium, to produce battery grade lithium going towards US electric vehicle (EV) supply chains. But environmental pushback against Piedmont's project and others in the country underscore how officials' efforts leave residents skeptical of long-term benefits.





