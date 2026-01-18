BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE 3 TYPES OF HUMANS ACCORDING TO THE GNOSTICS-INCLUDING NPC BEINGS-DOES THIS EXPLAIN EVERYTHING
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
1848 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • 2 days ago

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts


OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit


Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/


To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected] OR

 [email protected]


We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T


Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/



We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.


​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.


Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.


​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.


Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.


We look forward to working with you!


Namaste!


https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/002/209/392/1b4.jpg

Keywords
archonsdemiurgegnosisgnosticgnosticismarchonnpc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
FBI under Trump&#8217;s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

FBI under Trump’s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

Ramon Tomey
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over &#8220;wrongful gains&#8221;

Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over “wrongful gains”

Kevin Hughes
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy