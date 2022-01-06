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POWERFUL Prophetic Word: God Dances Over Us | Jesus Is Coming!!
Lakeisha Inspires
Lakeisha Inspires
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1 view • January 06, 2022
💖 Join me on other platforms HERE: https://linktr.ee/Lakeishainspires | #JESUS #GOD #PROPHETIC

💖 If you feel led by Holy Spirit to support my channel you can do so through one of the links below!
https://gofundme.com/LakeishaInspires
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cashapp: $Godislove2017

🍵 Buy me a tea👇🏽
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❤️ John 3:16 (NIV)
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Email me if you'd like to share your dreams visions or would like to pass out gospel tracts that I will send to you for free! [email protected]

God loves you!
XOXO Lakeisha

#ENDTIMES
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