© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America's Frontline Doctors Presents - The Uncensored Truth Tour
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • May 19, 2021
Live from New Orleans, Louisiana
Speakers : Jeff Crouere ( Host, Ringside Politics Show WGSO.COM ) ; David Dalia, Esq. (Civil Rights Attorney) ; John Milkovich (Former State Senator Louisiana) ; Simone Gold, MD, JD, FABEM ( Founder America's Frontline Doctors )
Speakers : Jeff Crouere ( Host, Ringside Politics Show WGSO.COM ) ; David Dalia, Esq. (Civil Rights Attorney) ; John Milkovich (Former State Senator Louisiana) ; Simone Gold, MD, JD, FABEM ( Founder America's Frontline Doctors )
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.