Jonathan Emord, Free Speech Win, Religious Exemptions, Fire EPA Zeldin, Pharma Bribery, Caller of The Day - The RSB Show 3-26-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Free Speech Censorship Win, Religious Exemption Push, Calls to Fire EPA Zeldin, Vermont Vaccine Authority Bill, Pharma Bribery Warning, Ultra Processed Behavior Link, Kimchi Microplastic Removal, Poop Health Study, Caller of The Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-free-speech-censorship-win-religious-exemption-push-calls-to-fire-epa-zeldin-vermont-vaccine-authority-bill-pharma-bribery-warning-ultra-processed-behavior-link-kimchi-microplast/