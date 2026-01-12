(Tempo: Slow, driving rock with a heavy, pulsating bassline)

(Verse 1)



In a lab on the edge of the desert sand A chemist held lightning in the palm of her hand A thousand miles on a single charge No more smoke, no more living large On the black liquid gold from the deep, dark ground But then the men in the suits started coming 'round A nondisclosure, a locked-up gate They said, "The world isn’t ready for a change this great."

(Chorus)



Is the spark being smothered by the weight of the gold? Are the patents in a basement, growing silent and mold? Keep the meters spinning, keep the tanks running dry Keep the price on the board climbing up to the sky Is it progress delayed, or a cage by design? To keep us all waiting in the energy line.

(Verse 2)



We heard of the salt, we heard of the glass The solid-state dreams that they said wouldn't pass But the prototypes vanished like ghosts in the night Bought out by the giants to stay out of sight It’s a game of the scarcity, a debt-driven wheel If the power was free, they’d have nothing to steal So they give us the trickle, they hide the flood While we trade our days for the earth's black blood.

(Bridge)



They say the grid can’t take it They say the tech’s not there But they’re building the walls Out of thin, empty air Control the flow, control the light Control the way we power the night.

(Guitar Solo)



(Distorted, echoing, sounding like a machine trying to break free)

(Chorus)



Is the spark being smothered by the weight of the gold? Are the patents in a basement, growing silent and mold? Keep the meters spinning, keep the tanks running dry Keep the price on the board climbing up to the sky Is it progress delayed, or a cage by design? To keep us all waiting in the energy line.

(Outro)



In the energy line... Just a little bit more... Wait for the breakthrough... That they already saw. (Fade out with the sound of a humming transformer cutting to silence)

