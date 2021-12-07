© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Old world order... the World we lost
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • December 07, 2021
The Old world order... the World we lost
https://youtu.be/9hVcTA-LKr0
Hidden History https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=LFJFAgq4kLw
History is a Lie, We've Been Set Up https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=CxDv0_BQxSk
Great Tartaria - The World We Lost https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=q8UcUIeyz3A
Colinear free energy antennas in our past https://youtu.be/YdLnPLg9TEI
Our "antennas in the past" course has just begun) at last) and we start it with almost sipliest type of antennas - collinear antennas
Free energy antennas in San Francisco or "as addition to John Levi's video" https://youtu.be/OILgTyKpKqU
We have VERY nice panoramic photo of SF in public access - so , let's take a closer look at it. And - we will see a lot of interesting stuff in there -
Free energy capacitors in Bangladesh https://youtu.be/y5E4osIASWw
Distortion of history. Illumination in 1800's. Mercury https://youtu.be/kOLziIEQfU0
Giants https://youtu.be/XS4XDqw8TtA
https://youtu.be/9hVcTA-LKr0
Hidden History https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=LFJFAgq4kLw
History is a Lie, We've Been Set Up https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=CxDv0_BQxSk
Great Tartaria - The World We Lost https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=q8UcUIeyz3A
Colinear free energy antennas in our past https://youtu.be/YdLnPLg9TEI
Our "antennas in the past" course has just begun) at last) and we start it with almost sipliest type of antennas - collinear antennas
Free energy antennas in San Francisco or "as addition to John Levi's video" https://youtu.be/OILgTyKpKqU
We have VERY nice panoramic photo of SF in public access - so , let's take a closer look at it. And - we will see a lot of interesting stuff in there -
Free energy capacitors in Bangladesh https://youtu.be/y5E4osIASWw
Distortion of history. Illumination in 1800's. Mercury https://youtu.be/kOLziIEQfU0
Giants https://youtu.be/XS4XDqw8TtA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.