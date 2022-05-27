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It Looks Like A Lot Went Wrong
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11 views • May 27, 2022
Tragedy In TX
* We have a lot more questions than answers.
* One hour passed between police entering and suspect being killed.
* Every second counts in a crisis.
* We’re not getting the whole story here.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306864905112
* We have a lot more questions than answers.
* One hour passed between police entering and suspect being killed.
* Every second counts in a crisis.
* We’re not getting the whole story here.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306864905112
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